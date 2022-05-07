Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moldova separatists report drone strikes near Ukraine border

Reuters 07 May, 2022

CHISINAU: Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova said on Saturday their region had been hit four times by suspected drones overnight near the Ukrainian border.

Nearly two weeks of similar reported incidents in the Transdniestria breakaway region have raised international alarm that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spread over the frontier.

Transdniestria’s interior ministry released photos of craters that it said had been caused by the overnight strikes.

It said nobody had been injured in the attacks, which took place in the Rybnitsa district in the north of the region.

Russian troops guard a military base with a large Soviet-era ammunition dump in the district on the Ukrainian border.

EU to ‘significantly increase’ Moldova military aid

Vitaly Ignatiev, foreign minister in the separatist administration, declined to say whether the authorities suspected Ukraine, as they have regarding similar incidents in recent days. “For now, the experts are dealing with this,” he told Reuters in a text message.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied any blame for the incidents in Transdniestria, saying it believes Russia is staging false-flag attacks to provoke war. Moscow has also denied blame.

Russia has had a small force of peacekeepers in the separatist region for 30 years, and the reported incidents have raised international concern that they could be drawn into the conflict.

Moldova’s pro-Western government says it suspects “pro-war” factions among the separatists themselves.

A senior Russian commander said last month that Russia planned to take full control of southern Ukraine, and that this would improve Russian access to Transdniestria.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Moldova Russian military Russian troops Ukrainian border Russian invasion drone strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Moldova separatists report drone strikes near Ukraine border

Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2bn

Interior minister warns Imran Khan, wants guarantee on peaceful long march

Rising imports a challenge for dollar-hungry Pakistan, says expert

PM approves appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney-general

Lt-General Muzammil Hussain (retd) resigns as WAPDA chief

Pakistan sends aid to flood-affected Afghans

Utility stores raise rates of food items as Ramazan package ends

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea, Japan say

Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

Read more stories