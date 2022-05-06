Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects

Reuters 06 May, 2022

Gold prices were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday as investors fretted over the prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though a slight pullback in dollar helped the precious metal to tick higher on the day.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,883.31 per ounce by 1147 GMT, but was down 0.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,883.50.

The dollar index slipped 0.4% after hitting a fresh 20-year high, making gold less expensive for those holding other currencies. However, the U.S. currency was headed for a fifth weekly gain, while the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield held near the key 3% level.

“Gold’s got some pretty strong headwinds, notwithstanding serious inflation, from both the dollar index being up to multi-decade highs and the 10-year U.S. Treasury back above the 3% level,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

European stocks headed for their worst week in two months as investors expect bigger interest rate hikes will be needed to rein in inflation.

While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the most in 22 years, but Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a coming meeting.

“Gold was unable to capitalize on Powell’s less hawkish than expected message this week, with bullion bulls aware that U.S. rates are bound to rise anyway,” Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, said.

“Should Friday’s non-farm payrolls point to a resilient U.S. jobs market that paves the way for more Fed policy tightening, that could strengthen the cap on gold’s upside.”

Silver fell 0.5% to $22.40 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.6% to $955.26 and palladium was also down 2.6%, to $2,130.83.

Gold Prices gold market gold export

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects

Oil rises as supply concerns persist

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Sheikh Rashid

SSGC announces 3-day closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Rana Sanaullah says govt to start 'crackdown' against 'immoral videos on social media'

PTI long march to take place end-May: Fawad Chaudhry

Congestion at Jeddah Airport: PIA to fly 4 additional flights

Government-run offices to remain open six days a week

Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths after damning WHO report

K-Electric awards $84mn EPC contract to Siemens Pakistan

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

Read more stories