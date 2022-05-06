Brecorder Logo
Petrobras reports profit increase despite Bolsonaro criticism

AFP 06 May, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras on Thursday reported a first-quarter net profit of 44.6 billion reais ($8.6 billion), amid sharp criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro over rising fuel prices.

The result was 38 times more than the 2021 first quarter, when the company reported 1.2 billion reais ($180 million).

It was also a 41 percent increase over the 31.5 billion reais ($5.6 billion) profit from the previous quarter.

The company reported a nearly $10 billion payout to shareholders.

Just before the results were released, Bolsonaro was back to berating the company.

“Your profits are a violation. Fuel prices cannot go up anymore,” the president said during his regular live Thursday address.

The oil giant has long been a target for Bolsonaro, who in March sacked its president, Joaquim Silva e Luna – an army reserve general whom Bolsonaro had himself appointed a year ago – over differences in fuel pricing policies.

U.N. committee finds Brazil graft probe violated Lula’s rights

The new president of the company, Jose Mauro Coelho, who is backed by Bolsonaro, said in a statement the strong results were thanks to a “healthy Petrobras, which reduced its debt payment charges, invests in a responsible manner and operates with efficiency.”

The company issued an 18.8 percent increase in the price of gasoline and a nearly 25 percent increase in diesel prices in early March due to rising costs caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The average price of a barrel of Brent oil in the first quarter of 2022 was $101, Petrobras said.

The company’s price increases have helped contribute to inflation, which threatens far-right Bolsonaro’s chances in his October reelection bid.

