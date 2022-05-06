POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday declared that the government will try its utmost not to raise the petrol price though it is bearing a loss of Rs 30 per litre on petrol rate and Rs 70 per liter on diesel.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, Miftah Ismail maintained that no government in the history had sold petrol in loss.

“The past government has multiplied the country’s difficulties”, he added.

The minister said according to the agreement which Imran Khan’s government struck the petrol price should be Rs 245 per litre.