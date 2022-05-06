Brecorder Logo
Sindh prepares amended draft of Local Government Act

INP 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: A preliminary draft of amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act has been prepared, it has been learnt on Thursday. The amendments have been made in various clauses of the Sindh Local Government Act. The amended bill will help to remove obstacles in the local government elections in Sindh, sources said.

A separate draft of amendments with regard to financial and administrative powers of the local councils and elected representatives, has also been under consideration. The draft of the amended local government law will be presented in a session of the Sindh Cabinet. A session of the provincial cabinet has been summoned on May 10 after Eid holidays.

It is to be mentioned here that a session of Sindh Assembly also being summoned during this month. The MQM and the PPP had reached to an 18-point agreement in March named the “Charter of Rights”.

According to the agreement, the PPP and the MQM-P had agreed to implement the Supreme Court’s decision with regard to local councils in Sindh in letter and spirit within one month. The two sides had agreed to consult over amended draft of the local government legislation.

