Imran is no supporter of democracy: Khuhro

LARKANA: If Imran Khan is not power hungry, then he should ask KPK Chief Minister and assembly members to tender resignations, as resignations at the Centre and continuing power in KPK are double standards of Imran Khan.

This was stated by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President, PPP, Sindh and Senator-elect while addressing a gathering organised at his residence for distributing cheques among the 200 members of minority communities here Thursday.

Khuhro said that when Imran Khan asked his MNAs to tender resignations, then why he is continuing with the KPK provincial government which shows that he is hungry of power and it also shows his double standards.

He said the drama of Imran Khan is to take share in power for which he had converted PTI into a ‘Tahreek-e-Inteshar’. He said Khan was not the supporter of democracy and democratic system. He further said that after Shahbaz Gill’s statement of good relations with the United States, the theatrical statement of Imran Khan’s outside conspiracy had been exposed. He said nobody was imported but many associates of Imran Khan were green card holders and ‘imported brands’. He said it was Imran Khan who led the inexperienced party of PTI to bring the country and the economy to the brink of collapse.

At the ceremony, Khuhro and his daughter Nida Khuhro distributed relief cheaques of Rs5,000 each to 200 minority members and said that the PPP believed in the welfare and well-being of every class of the society including minorities.