Politics has its own course

It’s widely believed, and rightly so, that law has its own course. But the current dynamics of politics in Pakistan force me to say that it’s not law but politics that has its own course. It is a fact that the ouster of Imran Khan from power, however lawful and constitutional, seems to have been managed by a few but his return to power is likely by a vast majority of population of this country.

The strong probability of his comeback to power therefore eliminates the chances or prospects of any civil war or mass unrest in the country. All those who have been raising the spectre of civil war must not lose sight of the fact that Imran Khan has successfully turned the people of diverse ethnic and linguistic backgrounds of this country into one nation: the Pakistani nation.

His approach to politics is vastly different from his predecessors’ because his power base transcends all provincial boundaries in a meaningful manner. He is on higher pedestal than his peers in the Islamic world, including Mahathir of Malaysia, Erdogan of Turkey and the rulers of all the sheikhdoms of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sabir Tirmizi (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022