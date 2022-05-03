PTI constitutes 11-member coordination committee for Punjab

LAHORE: For ‘Ghulami Na Manzoor’ March to Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted an 11-member Coordination Committee for Punjab, which will be headed by PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood.

While talking to the media on Monday, PTI Inform Secretary Musarrat Cheema further disclosed that Raja Yasir Humayun will be the deputy convener while the following divisional coordinators have been appointed: Dr Yasmeen Rashid for Lahore Division, Sadaqat Abbasi for Rawalpindi Division, Faizullah Kamuka for Faisalabad Division, Sabtin Khan for Sargodha Division, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha for Gujranwala Division and Rai Hassan Nawaz for Sahiwal Division. Moreover, Tashfeen Safdar has been made coordinator of Women and Zubair Niazi appointed as coordinator of youth and students whereas Anis Ali Hashmi has been assigned the responsibilities of coordinator lawyers,” she added.

She said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will launch a full public contact campaign in Punjab after Eid-ul-Fitr and added that meetings will be held in different districts of Punjab under this campaign.

