ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI constitutes 11-member coordination committee for Punjab

Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

LAHORE: For ‘Ghulami Na Manzoor’ March to Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted an 11-member Coordination Committee for Punjab, which will be headed by PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood.

While talking to the media on Monday, PTI Inform Secretary Musarrat Cheema further disclosed that Raja Yasir Humayun will be the deputy convener while the following divisional coordinators have been appointed: Dr Yasmeen Rashid for Lahore Division, Sadaqat Abbasi for Rawalpindi Division, Faizullah Kamuka for Faisalabad Division, Sabtin Khan for Sargodha Division, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha for Gujranwala Division and Rai Hassan Nawaz for Sahiwal Division. Moreover, Tashfeen Safdar has been made coordinator of Women and Zubair Niazi appointed as coordinator of youth and students whereas Anis Ali Hashmi has been assigned the responsibilities of coordinator lawyers,” she added.

She said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will launch a full public contact campaign in Punjab after Eid-ul-Fitr and added that meetings will be held in different districts of Punjab under this campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shafqat Mehmood Imran Khan Eid ul Fitr Musarrat Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

PTI constitutes 11-member coordination committee for Punjab

UAE team due today: PM highlights criticality of FDI

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

‘Shell corporations’ in Dubai: FTO study unearths incidence of under-invoicing

OPEC oil output in April barely rises as African outages weigh: survey

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Read more stories