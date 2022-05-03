Elahi, Moonis condemn registration of FIRs against Imran, others

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi have slammed registration of FIR against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that filing of FIR by the ‘fascist government’ against Imran Khan is very obnoxious.

Sharif brothers did not learn a lesson from history nor did they stop their actions, they said.

Parvez Elahi said that what did Imran Khan have to do with the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi (?). The whole nation knows that on the night of this tragic incident which took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi, Imran Khan and his workers were engaged in Shab-e-Dua.

The registration of cases against Imran Khan and his associates under the guise of this incident by the imported government is reprehensible, he said. He further said that the whole Muslim world is paying homage to the resolution passed by Imran Khan against Islamophobia in the United Nations.

Al-Jazeera, the most reputable channel in the Arab world, has named Imran Khan as the most beloved person in the Muslim world for his services to the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said that the politics of revenge has been made by the Sharif brothers as their way of life. He said that Imran Khan had made it clear that he could not even imagine giving such instructions.

Moonis Elahi said that Imran Khan is a true Ashiq-e-Rasool. Trying to implicate Imran Khan in the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi is a proof of the insanity of Shahbaz Sharif and his imported government.

Moonis Elahi further said that Imran Khan has emerged as a global voice for Khatam-e-Nubawwat. For the first time, a Muslim ruler demanded from the Western governments that the perpetrators of blasphemy should be punished.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022