Sinister campaign launched to malign political system, says Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday asked the national institutions to play role for conducting free and fair elections.

Installing Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan has been flopped, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over past elections, he said, 2018 election was not organized in a transparent manner.

He said, Imran’s government has been removed through no-confidence move. We are trying to bring improvement in the national institutions for conducting general elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

Commenting on political system of the country, he said, it is unfortunate that a deliberate movement had been launched to malign the political system and politicians.

He said, introducing Imran Khan as a political leader of the country had been unsuccessful. The minister said that a deliberate move to malign political system of Pakistan had been started since 1950.

In reply to a question about Masjid-Nabwai, incident of hooting against the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leader Sheikh Rashid had already disclosed that something could be happened with PML-N members visiting for the holy places in Saudi Arabia.