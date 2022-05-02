A political cul-de-sac

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has urged the masses to march towards Islamabad in the last week of this month to stage a sit-in.

The planned sit-in, according to him, will last until the announcement of fresh elections by the incumbent government. On the other hand, the government has stepped up its pressure on the PTI chief and his party workers following the highly unfortunate incident of Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH). The government has accused him of conceiving, planning and executing that incident. Cases have been registered against him and others in this regard. That the ouster of the PTI government has only deepened political strife in the country is a fact.

The politics of polarization are keeping the country in a permanent state of turmoil. The situation obtaining in the country has turned all political norms on their head. There appears to be no signs of improvement in the situation that has been pretty bad for a long time.

Mehwish Waqar (Islamabad)

