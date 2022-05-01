ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

‘Long March’ towards Islamabad in last week of May: IK

Nuzhat Nazar 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will begin the march towards Islamabad in the last week of May.

In a video statement, he said that we would give this call to all Pakistanis, not just the PTI supporters, as Pakistan has been insulted after the country’s ‘most corrupt people’ were imposed on us by a ‘foreign power’.

The former prime minister said the preparations for the long march would begin on the eve of Eidul Fitr. He urged the youth to come out on the streets with the PTI’s flags in their hands.

Fresh election demand: PTI decides to organise ‘million march’ after Eid

“You will have to tell the world that Pakistan is a nation that is alive and once the preparations begin, our next target will be Islamabad,” Imran Khan said.

He said he believed that masses will come out to Islamabad and give a clear message to the people: “From now on, no one from abroad can impose a corrupt government on us. Pakistani people will decide Pakistan’s fate.” He said the PTI’s Core Committee has decided to give the call as “60 percent of the people in the federal cabinet are on bail”.

He alleged that the person who has become the prime minister is dubbed as a “crime minister. His family has cases worth Rs40 billion pending in the FIA and the NAB.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Long march

