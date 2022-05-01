NHMP, Wildlife dept to take steps against illegal hunting

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) and the Wildlife department entered into an agreement to ensure protection of wildlife from illegal hunting.

The NHMP and the Wildlife department will jointly patrol across the areas surrounding the motorways to restrict hunters from illegal hunting.

The NHMP will not ignore illegal pick-and-drop of hunter on the motorways and take stern action against the violators. Wildlife department officials shall also take action against prohibited hunting in accordance with approval laws. It has also been agreed by both organizations that focal persons shall be nominated for enhancement of interaction to ensure protection of wildlife.

NHMP IG Inam Ghani apprised that protection of wildlife is our common responsibility. Different animals are becoming extinct due to illegal hunting.

