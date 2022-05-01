ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Islamabad: mobile phone snatching, car lifting cases on the rise

Fazal Sher 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 46 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 55 vehicles from the various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered six cases of robbery and four cases of snatching at gunpoint. In the same period, most favourite areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Aabpara, Koral, Kohsar, and Karachi Company police stations.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 55 vehicles including 47 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 47 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration number AVP-151 belonging to Atif Ishaq, GAO-461 belonging to Muhammad Jafer, BRM-227 belonging to Muhammad Ibrahim, BPL-31 belonging to Waqas Ahmed, bike belonging to Muhammad Irfan, JMK-8985 belonging to Muhammad Aqeel, RIO-2023 belonging to Muhammad Saleem, MN-109 belonging to Shehzad Sajid, KQ-874 belonging to Arshad Mehmmod, YD-100 belonging to Shoukat Pervaiz, RIR-727 belonging to Usman Azeem, BHQ-081 belonging to Mufti ur Rehman, BKL-363 belonging to Wajid Mhemmod, ANP-807 belonging to Asad Sardar, ALC-1108 belonging to Muhammad Sohial, BPR-89 belonging to Abdul Waheed, AFD-544 belonging to Syed Muhammad Imtiaz, and AFX-2517 belonging to Naveed Zaman.

Similarly, carjackers also stole bike LER-2509 belonging to Allah Dita, RIL-2905 belonging to Chudhary Zulfiqar, BDGR-595 belonging to Atif Hussain, SKT-5217 belonging to Azhar Iqbal, bike RIW-5623 belonging to Naveed Akram, bike RIV-7911 belonging to Mehmood Elahi, RIQ-6312 belonging to Sheikh Usman, Qasir Imran, lift a bike RIM-8767 belonging to Muhammad Fayaz, GAN-1826 belonging to Waqas Shahid, RIP-343 belonging to Mobeen Akram, RIP-1547 belonging to Muhammad Riasat, RIL-1717 belonging to Muhammad Hassan, BSC-802 belonging to Ameer Shah, RIK-7260 belonging to Tanveer Ahmed, ACW-76 belonging to Muhammad Adeel, BSPR-229 belonging to Fazl Rehman, RIM-2495 belonging to Raees Khan, AGM-807 belonging to Muhammad Adeel, RIN-3237, FP-8550 of Abdur Rheman, MIK-9964 belonging to Shafiq Ullah, bike belonging to Muhammad Waqas, MAD-8807 belonging to Hamal Baloch, a RIL-9893 belonging to Jangir, BRN-6893 belonging to Muhammad Asif, ABM-4851 belonging to Sadaam Hussain, CHL-6090 belonging to Mushtaq Hussain, and ABM-827 belonging to Syed Asher.

