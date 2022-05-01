ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

COAS, Bill Gates hold talks on polio, Covid-19 challenges

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had a telephone conversation.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication and Covid-19 were discussed. Gates conveyed appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage. The COAS said it was a national cause and credit goes to all involved in the process.

Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraints. The COAS attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimisation of resources.

The COAS appreciated his efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued cooperation.

NCOC COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Bill Gates polio COVID19

