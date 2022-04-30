PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Friday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral, economic and trade ties between the two countries.

PM's office in a statement said that upon arrival at the Royal Palace, PM Shehbaz and his delegation were presented with a guard of honour.

During the meeting, the heads of the two states held wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest, along with global and regional issues, the statement said.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The matters relating to expanding trade and business ties, increasing investment, and creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting."

As per the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two leaders discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields.

PM Shehbaz is on a three-day official trip to the kingdom-his first since assuming office.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationships marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem," the FO had said earlier.