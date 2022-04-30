ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

  • PM Shehbaz is on a three-day official trip to the kingdom, his first since assuming office
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Friday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral, economic and trade ties between the two countries.

PM's office in a statement said that upon arrival at the Royal Palace, PM Shehbaz and his delegation were presented with a guard of honour.

During the meeting, the heads of the two states held wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest, along with global and regional issues, the statement said.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The matters relating to expanding trade and business ties, increasing investment, and creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting."

PM highlights criticality of Pakistan- Saudi Arabia ties

As per the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two leaders discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields.

PM Shehbaz is on a three-day official trip to the kingdom-his first since assuming office.

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationships marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem," the FO had said earlier.

Shehbaz Sharif Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Indus Motor Company hikes Toyota car prices, 2nd time in 5 weeks

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

Bill Gates, Gen Bajwa discuss polio eradication as second case reported

Indonesia's palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market

Shanghai hits key milestone in COVID battle as China cases fall

Read more stories