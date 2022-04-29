PM highlights criticality of Pakistan- Saudi Arabia ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by deep-rooted and abiding fraternal ties, which are built on the solid foundations of mutual trust and mutual support.

In his video message before embarking on his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia Thursday, the Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

He said we are profoundly grateful to Saudi Arabia for its consistent support to Pakistan in its difficult hour. For its part, Pakistan always stood by Saudi Arabia and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brethern. Shehbaz Sharif said the visionary Saudi leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has worked assiduously to achieve greater progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

He said we take pride in the remarkable development achieved by Saudi Arabia within the framework of Crown Prince’s vision of 2030 which is a transformational initiative. He also commended the Kingdom’s leadership of the Muslim Ummah and its deep commitment to Muslim causes.

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to his interactions with the Saudi leadership to review our multifaceted bilateral cooperation and to take this special relationship to unknown heights. He also conveyed his sincere good wishes to Pakistani expatriates in the Kingdom, who have always contributed enormously to the economic development of Pakistan. He said they are our key partners in further fortifying Pakistan-Saudi brotherly relations.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is delighted that after assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, his first visit abroad is to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.