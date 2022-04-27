PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will be aimed at advancing economic, trade and investment ties with the friendly country as well as creating opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday, the PM will depart for the kingdom on Thursday (April 28) and the visit will end on April 30. This will be the PM's first foreign visit after assuming office.

“On the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 28-30 April 2022,” it said.

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on 28th

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership and the two sides are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationships marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem," the statement said.

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

“The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora,” it added.

It said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was home to more than two million Pakistanis who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries, adding that the prime minister’s visit will help deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.