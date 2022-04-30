ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Friday purchased a spot liquefied natural gas cargo for May 17-18 delivery from Vitol, which had offered $23.13/mmbtu for the LNG in a tender, an industry source said. The deal marks the fifth spot cargo picked up by PLL, a public sector entity operating under the Pakistani government, as the country seeks fuel to meet rising local demand ahead of summer.

Last week, PLL picked up four out of seven spot cargoes it had sought for May and June through tenders. But it did not finalise the purchase of a cargo for May 17-18 delivery, for which Vitol had made the lowest offer of $31.77/mmbtu.

PLL tendered again this week for the May 17-18 date, which attracted three offers: Total Energies at $25.2/mmbtu, PetroChina International at $25.23/mmbtu and Vitol Bahrain at $23.1297/mmbtu, bid documents on PLL’s website showed.

There was no immediate response from PLL to a Reuters query on the tender.

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PLL has a mandate from the government to procure LNG from international markets and manage the supply chain from procurement onwards to meet local demand.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in LNG consumption in recent years, particularly in its power sector as it looks to move away from oil.

Recently, however, the country has increased oil consumption after LNG suppliers on long-term contracts have cancelled cargoes in a volatile LNG market.

Vitol government of pakistan Pakistan LNG Limited LNG cargo TotalEnergies

Comments

1000 characters

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories