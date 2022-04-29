Three more development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs7,089.578 million while scheme of agriculture sector with an amount of US$312 million has been cleared.

These schemes were approved in the 74th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included revamping of data center service with facility of high availability and backup at Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) at the cost of Rs616.022 million and water resources development in expanded areas of ABAD at the cost of Rs597 million and provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, D G Khan, at the cost of Rs5,876.556 million were approved.

