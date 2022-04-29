ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat extends run to new contract highs

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat continued a rally on Thursday to set fresh contract highs, as a further slide in the euro and the ongoing war in Ukraine underscored export prospects for EU wheat.

New-crop December on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.1% at 375.50 euros a tonne by 1520 GMT, after earlier reaching a life-of-contract peak at 380.50 euros.

Price moves on Euronext also reflected exiting of positions on May futures as the front-month contract entered its pre-expiry period, dealers said.

May futures were down 1.1% at 413.75 euros, after earlier rising to a contract high at 427.75 euros.

The euro fell below $1.05 to its lowest in more than five years against the dollar.

Investor worries over economic growth and heightened tensions with Moscow, which halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, have weighed on the euro.

Russia’s gas supply curbs, seen as a response to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, reinforced market expectations of a protracted conflict that will cause lasting disruption to Black Sea grain exports.

Wheat prices have also been supported by adverse weather in the United States, with some winter wheat suffering from drought and spring wheat planting delayed by cold, wet conditions.

New-crop November maize (corn) on Euronext rose to a contract high of 333.75 euros a tonne, supported by a near 10-year peak for Chicago corn as US planting delays added to global supply concerns.

Rapeseed prices consolidated below contract highs set the previous day as oilseed markets assessed the start of an Indonesian export embargo on some palm oil products.

Indonesia unnerved investors on Wednesday by unexpectedly widening the scope of the embargo, but traders said the measure, aimed at curbing internal cooking-oil prices, was not expected to last more than a few weeks.

August rapeseed was up 0.2% at 878.25 euros a tonne, after setting a contract high at 891.00 euros on Wednesday.

Wheat Euronext wheat crop wheat export

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat extends run to new contract highs

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories