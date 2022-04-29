ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BARD Foundation establishes DESCON Endowment Fund at PU

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Punjab’s Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) to establish the DESCON Endowment Fund.

The DESCON Endowment Fund will be available to both male and female students, preferably from rural areas, who will be enrolling in the institute from the next academic year (2023-24), depending on their financial backgrounds and academic skills.

The students eligible for the fund will be selected from across the country by a special committee, which will include a BARD Foundation representative.

The ceremony at which the MoU was signed was graced by members of the BARD’s Board of Governors, including Faisal Dawood and Farooq Nazir, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Dean of ICET Dr Abdullah Durrani and ICET Director Dr Rafiullah Khan.

Talking about the initiative, Faisal Dawood said: “Our youth is ambitious and talented, and at the BARD Foundation we are willing to utilise our resources to ensure they get the chance to not only succeed in life but also positively impact their communities.

We will continue to explore similar industry-academia linkages to empower students with the right tools and resources.”

While lauding the BARD Foundation’s initiative, Dr Akhtar thanked the BARD Foundation and DESCON for setting up the endowment fund, adding that it was a novel way to empower students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou BARD Foundation DESCON Endowment Fund Punjab ICET

Comments

1000 characters

BARD Foundation establishes DESCON Endowment Fund at PU

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

New govt forms new economic advisory council

CDWP approves three development projects worth Rs15.78bn

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

MoU inked on construction of dam in Karak

Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

China cuts coal import taxes to zero to ensure energy supply

Government asked to end riba-based banking system by 2027

Read more stories