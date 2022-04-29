ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Asia coffee: Vietnam prices dragged by weak demand, strong dollar

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA: Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam fell slightly on Thursday from a week ago, driven by weak demand and a strong US dollar, traders said. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 39,000-40,000 dong ($1.7-$1.74) per kg, down from last week’s 40,300-41,000 dong range.

The July robusta coffee fell $22, or 1.1%, to $2,032 per tonne on Wednesday. “Global demand remains weak, while a strong US dollar has prompted farmers in Brazil to boost their sales,” a trader based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak said. “A recent forecast by Citigroup about a global coffee surplus of 3.5 million bags for the 2022/23 crop year has also hurt prices,” the trader added. Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount of $200-$220 per tonne, compared with $220 a week ago. Traders said domestic supplies are running low, as farmers have sold around 85% of their 2021/22 beans.

“Farmers are cutting down on fertilising and watering their farms due to a surge in prices for fuels and fertilisers,” the trader said. “Prices of some types of fertilisers have more than doubled recently,” the trader added, referring to the supply crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a major producer of fertilisers.

In Indonesia, Sumatran robusta was offered with $170 discount to June contract and $220 discount to July contract, unchanged from last week, traders in Lampung province said. “There are quite a lot of beans because of the mini harvest and because farmers just wanted to sell quickly to get cash for the upcoming holidays,” another trader said, referring to the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holidays next week.

