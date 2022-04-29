KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
401,875,949 242,387,129 10,792,044,309 6,807,782,256
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,407,225,435 (1,131,602,896) 275,622,539
Local Individuals 11,451,342,636 (10,941,631,249) 509,711,387
Local Corporates 5,352,637,816 (6,137,971,742) (785,333,926)
