ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.34%)
AVN 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.4%)
GGGL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.19%)
GGL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.97%)
GTECH 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.91%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.92%)
PACE 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 6.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
TELE 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.44%)
TPL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.16%)
TPLP 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.89%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.34%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-4.24%)
UNITY 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.82%)
WAVES 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.12%)
YOUW 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
BR100 4,522 Decreased By -73 (-1.59%)
BR30 16,295 Decreased By -467.5 (-2.79%)
KSE100 45,000 Decreased By -533.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 17,200 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

Reuters Updated 28 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund has urged Pakistan to bring its current account deficit under control, an official said, as the country’s new government seeks an increase in the size and duration of the current IMF programme.

Pakistan’s current account deficit ballooned to $13.2 billion in the nine months of its fiscal year from a gap of $275 million a year earlier on the back of soaring oil import costs, official data showed.

Rating agency Moody’s expects the deficit to widen to 5-6% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending June 30, up from its earlier 4% projection, putting greater pressure on Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

Jihad Azour, director of IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters the fund’s team will assess the policy priorities of the new government and the economic impact in the context of the war in Ukraine.

“But of course, we have been over the last few months highlighting the importance of maintaining the current account situation under control… reduce the current account deficit.”

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

He did not elaborate on the policy actions, but the IMF has said earlier a continued commitment to a market-determined exchange rate and a prudent macroeconomic policy mix will help reduce the deficit.

A new Pakistani government that took over this month from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan faces enormous economic challenges, predicting the fiscal deficit will exceed 10% of GDP at the end of the current financial year.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday Pakistan has sought an increase in the size and duration of its $6 billion IMF programme.

When asked whether Pakistan will need to take certain steps first, such as cutting oil and gas subsidies, Azour said these will be discussed during the visit. “We’ll discuss these issues and therefore I will not preempt those discussions,” he said.

IMF gdp moody finance minister Miftah Ismail current account deficit Govt of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Read more stories