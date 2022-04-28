Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

ISLAMABAD: Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, at the Finance Division Wednesday. Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to Angela Aggeler and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship.

The Finance Minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the new government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He said that attracting the US foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority and present government is focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors.

Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’ Affaires congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming the office and extended full support of the US Government and its people to the Government of Pakistan. She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The Finance Minister thanked Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’ Affaires and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

Meanwhile, Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Development Team’s Head Annabel Gerry at Finance Division, Wednesday. Secretary Finance was also present at the meeting.

The Federal Minister extended warm welcome to the British High Commissioner and exchanged views with the High Commissioner on matters of common interest. The Minister underscored that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

The Finance Minister shared with the envoy broad economic agenda and priorities of the new government and said the government aimed at bringing about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner extended the felicitations and warm wishes of the government of United Kingdom to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed his good wishes for the new government. He said that both countries enjoyed excellent economic relations which would be further strengthened.

He assured the Minister of the full support of the British government and people of Britain.

The Finance Minister thanked the British High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.—Agencies