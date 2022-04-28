Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

LAHORE: In an effort to mobilise maximum number of people for a rally in the federal capital, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has tasked his party’s office-bearers and workers with gathering as many as two million people in Islamabad to pressurise the government to announce early elections.

“I want at least two million people in Islamabad when I give a call; and thus all workers should start preparations,” he said at his party’s convention here on Wednesday.

“(You should) launch a public campaign at the union council level in (your) areas,” he said.

Khan said that on the 27th night of Ramazan the PTI would observe a ‘Shab-e-Dua’ for achieving ‘real freedom’ in the country.

He urged his party’s workers to spread the word and urge members of the public to join him and Maulana Tariq Jamil in praying for welfare of the country.

PTI workers demand CEC’s resignation, disqualification of dissidents

He called upon the workers to increase contacts with the people to spread the “truth behind the removal of PTI government”. He asked them to take his message to the people in the streets and neighbourhoods that an “imported government” had been imposed on the nation under a conspiracy.

The PTI chairman reiterated that his government was removed through a conspiracy hatched by the United States, as his foreign policy focused on the betterment of the nation.

“Nawaz Sharif in London and three stooges in Pakistan (Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman) joined the conspiracy to topple my government,” he alleged.

Khan said the United States would control Pakistan through the ‘imported government’.

“To save their looted wealth, the three stooges have enslaved the entire nation.

The imported government was imposed on us under a well-conceived conspiracy,” he added.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of seeking another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). “If he succeeds in getting NRO 2, Pakistan will never be able to stand on its own feet.”

The PTI chief pointed out that Sharif transferred FIA officials as soon as he took charge of government. Eventually, the prime minister would close the cases filed against him, clean the slate, and start looting again. “Our system fails to apprehend powerful thieves.”

The former prime minister termed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja “an agent” of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “The CEC alone makes the decisions and all of his decisions are against the PTI.”

He said his party had lost confidence in the chief election commissioner and therefore he must resign immediately. “We also demand that the foreign funding cases against all the major political parties be heard together.”

Khan also accused the media of being an accomplice in the foreign conspiracy. “It launched a propaganda based on lies against the PTI government and tarnished our image in return for money.”

He also raised questions about what he called “media blackout” of his party’s events. “I ask the media where is freedom of expression when you’re blocking coverage of our events.”

He also announced that he would address a rally in Multan on Friday, adding that he would start a mass contact drive after Eidul Fitr.

