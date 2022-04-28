ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
Dual nationalities: FBR collecting info about tax officials, spouses

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 28 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is collecting information about the tax officials (Grade-17 and above) and their spouses having dual nationalities.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations here on Wednesday, detailed information on the prescribed format has been sought in respect of all cadre/ex-cadre/regular/contract officers of FBR including officers on deputation (BS-17 and above) and their spouses.

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

However, information from most of the office(s)/field formation(s) is still awaited. The subject matter is pending before the Pakistan Information Commission and is fixed for regular hearing. Therefore, the Member (Admn/HR) has directed that the information in respect of all BS-17 and above officer(s) of all cadres of FBR either regular, contractual or deputationist must reach the Board by April 30, 2022.

In view of above, the all Heads of wings/directorates/ field formations are requested to provide the information on prescribed format (copy enclosed) in respect of officer(s) under their administrative control by the due date along with a certificate that the requisite information completed in all respects with regards to all officer(s) under their control have been submitted, the FBR added.

