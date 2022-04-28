COAS visits forward areas along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday.

The COAS was briefed on situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation. He also interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale. Earlier, on arrival at LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.