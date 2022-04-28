ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant

Reuters 28 Apr, 2022

PARIS: European shares broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as basic materials stocks surged 4.5%, while Russian energy giant Gazprom halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and a plunge in German consumer morale kept gains in check.

Exacerbating an energy crunch in Europe, Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles in the Kremlin’s toughest response so far to crippling sanctions from the West.

“The Russian gas export developments out of Europe are a reminder of the potential for an escalation of the war... (and)looms over this market in the near term,” said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.

“However, Europe still has many diplomatic and fiscal policy responses available to prevent an energy induced recession and based on current information, a European recession is not our base case.” The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7% after having hit six-week lows at the open. Miners and oil stocks extended gains for a second straight day, with the former on course to make back all of Monday’s 6% plunge.

German shares, which underperformed through the session, rallied at close. Deutsche Bank’s 5.6% slide after warning that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt full-year results, capped gains.

A survey showed German consumer morale is set to plunge to a historic low in May as the conflict in Ukraine leads to soaring costs and dashes hopes of a post-pandemic recovery.

“With so many stumbling blocks in the coming weeks, uncertainty and volatility will remain elevated with the potential for lagging FX and equity volatility to gain momentum,” strategists at TS Lombard warned.

Concerns around slowing economic growth, inflation and the events in Ukraine, coupled with the prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks have sapped risk appetite, putting the benchmark STOXX 600 index on track to end the month about 3% lower despite some upbeat earnings.

First-quarter earnings for companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to increase 27.1% over the same period last year, according to Refinitiv estimates. Of the 37 companies that reported results as of Tuesday, 62.2% have exceeded analyst estimates, per Refinitiv data.

Mercedes-Benz and HelloFresh rose on upbeat earnings, while industrial software company Aveva dropped 15.9% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it said sanctions on Russia would hit its operating profit this year.

European shares UBS Gazprom Mark Haefele commodity stocks Russian gas export

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories