ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,548 Decreased By -270 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By -303.1 (-1.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

  • K-Electric consumers to face hike of Rs4.83 per unit
BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved a hike of Rs2.86 per unit on the power tariff as part of its fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for March 2022. This will place a burden of over Rs28.9 billion on the country's electricity consumers.

As a result of the changes, K-Electric (KE) customers will face a hike of Rs4.83 per unit.

Pakistan's Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had recommended an increase of Rs3.15 per unit for March. Nepra conducted a hearing to consider the proposal and approved a surge of Rs2.86. A notification is expected to be issued soon.

Last week, KE sought an increase of Rs5.27 per unit in its FCA for March 2022 to recover Rs8.592 billion from consumers. According to a petition filed by KE Director Finance Ayaz Jaffar Ahmed, the calculation for the month of March was based on Central Power Purchasing Agency -Guaranteed's (CPPA-G) invoice for February 2022 and was subject to adjustments based on Nepra's decision.

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

Earlier in a meeting arranged by Nepra, the CPPA-G was held responsible for load-shedding in the country as it has failed to make payments to power plants to purchase fuel, due to which they have been shut down. The country is facing up to 6 to 10 hours of load shedding a day due to shortfall of up to 5000 MW.

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

nepra loadshedding KElectric power tariff CPPAG Fuel Cost Adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

Read more stories