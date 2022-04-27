ANL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
FFL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
GGL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
GTECH 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.25%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.85%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TPL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPLP 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TREET 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 16,952 Increased By 110 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,885 Increased By 67.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,586 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Textile output showing signs of life?

BR Research 27 Apr, 2022

Pakistan’s textile sector output may finally be coming off the ventilator, after spending four years in the ICU. According to latest Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) data released by PBS, industry’s cotton yarn output rose by 0.70 percent during 8-month of the ongoing fiscal, while cotton cloth output rose by 0.28 percent against same period last year.

These growth rates do not look much on first glance; however, all growth is relative. Between FY17 and FY21, cotton yarn and cotton cloth output rose at a CAGR of 0.04 percent and 0.05 percent per annum. Thus, the acceleration in growth rate during the ongoing year represents no small feat.

Although commentators may be quick to point to the rise in export earnings as the life force driving this resurgence, it is in fact the recovery in domestic cotton output that better explains spinning industry’s improved outturns. According to Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, domestic cotton output during 2021-22 marketing season is highest in three years.

Higher local cotton output – coupled with sustained import momentum – has improved availability of raw material in recent years for the local milling supply chain. Per USDA, domestic cotton consumption for 2021-22 is forecast at 14.4 million bales (of 170kg), up 8 percent against past 5-year average.

Although USDA’s forecast of both local production and imports during the current marketing year is suspect, the uptick in cotton demand is both visible and unmistakable. Cotton arrivals during July 2021 – March 2022 are up 32 percent over last year, according to fortnightly data released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association.

At 7.4 million bales, these arrivals estimates do not match with GoP’s - which insists local cotton output is in fact two million bales higher – but still confirms that the tightness in the local market has indeed eased. Similarly, while USDA predicts import quantum at 6.5 million bales, full year imports during FY22 may clock in at no more than 4.5 million bales. But it is worthwhile to remember that imports have nearly doubled compared to just a few years ago.

Pakistan’s textile sector needs to raise its output many times if it is to sustainably cater to both – a burgeoning local market thanks to higher consumer spending, as well as exports. In that respect, the recovery in yarn and cloth production indices (as tracked by LSM-PBS) is both nascent and insignificant. But it most certainly is inching in the right direction; the pace; however, needs to be modulated.

Cotton textile sector Large Scale Manufacturing

