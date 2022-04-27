ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Japan envoy, IT minister agree to enhance cooperation

Press Release 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque here on Tuesday, said a press release. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology between the two countries.

Talking to the Ambassador of Japan, Haque said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Japan. He said it was vital to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and telecommunication.

Haque said Pakistan had great potential in the field of IT and Japan could benefit from Pakistani IT experts. Japanese IT companies could hire the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added.

He said the Ministry of IT and Telecom would extend every possible cooperation to facilitate Japanese companies. Ambassador of Japan said Pakistani youth were able and talented and Pakistan’s IT experts could be beneficial for Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

