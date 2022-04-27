ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Relations with US to be expanded on mutual respect basis: Khar

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Tuesday said that Pakistan desires to further expand its bilateral relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

She stated these while speaking to the US Chargé d’ Affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler who called on her here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a brief statement of the Foreign Office, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs further told Aggeler that Pakistan values its relations with the United States and wants to further expand its bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and equality.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khar here at her office on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Ambassador of the UAE, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan wants to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment. She said reiterated Pakistan’s close ties with the UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

