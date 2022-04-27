Marriyum highlights importance of bilateral relations with UK

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Pakistan-United Kingdom relations are based on mutual respect, and common views on various regional and international issues.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner, she said Islamabad immensely values these bilateral ties.

She praised the long-lasting relations between the two countries which have continued to grow during the past 75 years.

She said Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen the bilateral ties in future.

Congratulating Aurangzeb on assuming the portfolio of Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the British High Commissioner expressed his desire to work together to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, including cooperation in various fields of media, digital media, and media training and film-making was discussed.

The minister termed “fake news” as a big challenge for the entire world including Pakistan.

They also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in a befitting manner.

The minister said that there would be special celebrations on Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 at the embassies of Pakistan and the United Kingdom and London City

