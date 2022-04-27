ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PNIP asked to help cos intending to raise funds thru crowdfunding

Sohail Sarfraz 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed to Pakistan National Investor Portal (PNIP) to provide opportunities to the potential companies intend to raise funds through crowdfunding.

According to the details of the new projects issued by the SECP Tuesday, the portal will identify the risks involved in equity crowdfunding, so that regulatory framework addressing the concerned risks can be introduced and also identify optimal approach for regulating equity crowdfunding.

The PNIP called applications from potential companies that wanted to raise funds through crowdfunding.

Companies were further shortlisted based on due diligence criteria of the PNIP.

After shortlisting, companies went through investment readiness program, where they were prepared for pitching the issue to eligible investors.

Subsequent to the investment readiness program, platform was opened for registration of eligible investors. The platform could then match potential investors with companies seeking funds. All subscriptions were to be made through banking channels and parked in an escrow account. Performance PNIP identified/shortlisted potential companies for crowdfunding, however said companies could not be showcased before the investors due to time constraint, difficulty faced in marketing of crowdfunding platform and identification/registration of eligible investors, the SECP maintained.

The SECP has also proposed a centralised digital mutual fund distribution platform acted as an intermediary between the Asset Management Companies and the Investors. Through such platform, the AMCs had access to individual customers in remote areas and cater needs of small savers. An online dashboard enables customers to onboard through an online sign up using their email account (Gmail/Yahoo/Outlook) and complete the process.

Subsequent to KYC and linking of banking a risk profile of customer is created based upon risk appetite related details provided to the platform. Customers can browse a list of investment opportunities (Conventional/ Islamic), read about their summaries and market profiles and make their investment decision. The Application Commissioner receives the request and confirm the status of investment once the background process has been completed. Redemption request can be made online as through the dashboard. YPay will forward their request to the concerned AMC, and upon successful redemption the funds will be transferred to the customer’s linked bank account and they will be duly notified via Email notification, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Companies PNIP crowdfunding regulatory framework

Comments

1000 characters

PNIP asked to help cos intending to raise funds thru crowdfunding

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories