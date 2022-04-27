ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Sastaticket.pk, NIFT join hands to strengthen travelling infrastructure

Press Release 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sastaticket.pk, has recently partnered with NIFT ePay to provide digital payment services to strengthen the travelling infrastructure in Pakistan. In a ceremony held at NIFT (National Institutional Facilitation Technology) head office in Karachi.

Commenting on this development, Sastaticket’s COO, Mohib Hasan stated Pakistan is on an upward journey towards digitization, and technological advancements are increasingly becoming integral to the development of business ecologies including the travel industry, thus this partnership will be key shaping in the travelling world of Pakistan, we look forward to providing value-added services to all travellers on Sastaticket platform.

Also present on the occasion, CEO NIFT, Haider Wahab commented “we have partnered with Sastaticket to enable them with seamless digital financial services for the purchase of online ticketing and other allied travel-related services.

As NIFT ePay has been envisioned to add value to the ecosystem of financial technology and it has been a great achievement to see collaboration with several merchants for providing unified services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

