ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt urged to take tough decisions, prefer direct subsidies for poor

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain urged the government to take tough decisions and prefer direct subsidies for the poor. Import of cars should be stopped, all unnecessary imports should be banned, theft and line losses in the power and gas sectors should be stopped and state-run companies should be sold without delay, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should ensure equitable distribution of wealth through comprehensive economic reforms after the agreement with IMF. Comprehensive reforms are necessary as money is flowing out of the pockets of the poor into the coffers of the rich, making the rich richer and richer, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that resources should flow from rich to poor so that the masses can get some relief and the present government can become popular among the masses.

He said that the middle-class is shrinking while the number of poor is increasing in the country due to negative policies which must be changed.

He said that former chairman of FBR Shabbar Zaidi has said that the country has gone bankrupt and the present government is facing the aftershocks. The country is facing load-shedding, there is a shortage of diesel and the overall situation is not satisfactory therefore the government should improve the tax structure and introduce other reforms to provide relief to the masses.

He further said that the current account deficit is now at US 14 billion dollars which will be US 19 billion dollars by the end of this fiscal year. US 18 billion dollars have been arranged in the first nine months of the current fiscal year while the government will have to arrange US 15 to 16 billion dollars in the next three months as forex reserves are depleting at a rapid pace.

He said that circular debt in the electricity and gas sectors should be controlled which is damaging the fragile economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Govt urged to take tough decisions, prefer direct subsidies for poor

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories