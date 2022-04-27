Cnergyico signs MoU with Abhi

KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), one of Pakistan’s largest petroleum companies, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the financial wellness platform Abhi that provides salary advance service.

Cnergyico plans to use Abhi’s innovative financial technology to facilitate its employees located all across Pakistan. With Abhi, employees can access their earned salary, at any time of the month.

Speaking on the occasion, Azfar Saeed Baig, Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information said, “taking care of employees has been the number one priority at Cnergyico.

The company has been blessed with hundreds of hardworking and dedicated individuals who are all part of the Cnergyico family. We not only offer attractive wages, invest in training and development, cultivate a diverse and inclusive work environment, and ensure the health and safety of our employees but also provide attractive benefits by using innovative, technology-driven products like Abhi.”

