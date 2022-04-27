‘Islamabad is controlling administrative affairs of Punjab’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood has claimed that Islamabad was controlling the administrative affairs of Punjab.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the Punjab government was being run from Islamabad. He said that attempts were made to prevent Imran Khan from attending the April 21 public gathering while containers were placed on the way to the Minar-e-Pakistan although the administration had assured them that they would be removed. “The revenge tactics did not end here, the PTI flags were removed from the streets. The PTI is being targeted and victimized,” he added.

He warned that the ‘imported’ government should stop using foul tactics against them otherwise they would not remain silent and would retaliate. He said the people had rejected the imported government, which had made huge mistakes; and hence, the people demanded immediate elections.

According to him, former prime minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Wednesday (today) to address the PTI workers’ convention, which will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Convention Centre. Earlier, the PTI was denied to hold its event at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

