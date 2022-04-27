ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Islamabad is controlling administrative affairs of Punjab’

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood has claimed that Islamabad was controlling the administrative affairs of Punjab.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the Punjab government was being run from Islamabad. He said that attempts were made to prevent Imran Khan from attending the April 21 public gathering while containers were placed on the way to the Minar-e-Pakistan although the administration had assured them that they would be removed. “The revenge tactics did not end here, the PTI flags were removed from the streets. The PTI is being targeted and victimized,” he added.

He warned that the ‘imported’ government should stop using foul tactics against them otherwise they would not remain silent and would retaliate. He said the people had rejected the imported government, which had made huge mistakes; and hence, the people demanded immediate elections.

According to him, former prime minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Wednesday (today) to address the PTI workers’ convention, which will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Convention Centre. Earlier, the PTI was denied to hold its event at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shafqat Mahmood PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Islamabad is controlling administrative affairs of Punjab’

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories