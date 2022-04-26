ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
AVN 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.76%)
TPL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPLP 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 17,037 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,063 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Japanese shares track Wall St rise, China lockdown concerns cap gains

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight, but concerns over the impact of China’s COVID-19 lockdown on domestic companies capped their rise.

By 0147 GMT, the Nikkei share average had risen 0.4% to 26,692.10.

The broader Topix had gained 0.1% to 1,878.38, after briefly entering negative territory. Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown misery dragged into a fourth week, while orders for mass testing in Beijing’s biggest district sparked fears that the Chinese capital could be destined for a similar fate.

“Investors were cautious about the impact of possible China’s economic slowdown on Japanese companies, as now there is a possibility that Beijing could be locked down,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

“Today’s market rose thanks to the gains on Wall Street and falling US Treasury yields.”

Technology investor SoftBank Group provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 3.93%, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, rising 0.85%.

Fujitsu rose 2.38% after a report said the computer maker was weighing a sale of it scanning business to office equipment maker Ricoh, which fell 1.18%.

Canon Marketing Japan jumped 7.71% after the sales arm of camera maker Canon raised its profit outlook.

Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, heavyweights drop

Sumitomo Metal Mining tumbled 8.35%, and was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, after the miner and smelter said it would discontinue a long-running feasibility study on a nickel processing plant project in Pomalaa, Indonesia.

Share trade volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.42 billion, compared to past 30-day average of 1.22 billion.

Japan stocks

