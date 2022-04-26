Sit-in in Islamabad: PTI takes stock of situation ahead of its next move

ISLAMABAD: After back to back rallies in different cities since his ouster as prime minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan (IK) announced on Monday that he would give a call for a mammoth march onto Islamabad for a sit-in within a few weeks to press the “imported” government of Shehbaz Sharif to go for elections in the country without any further delay.

While chairing a meeting of the party’s political committee meeting to take stock of the situation in wake of the recent political development in the country, the former prime minister said he would give a call to all his workers for a march onto Islamabad, and unless the elections are announced, all his workers would have to stay with him till elections are announced.

He also congratulated to his workers all over the country and those living at different parts of the world, adding the party won’t rest unless he sends the “imported” government of corrupt lot home packing as they have come into power through a US-backed conspiracy of regime change.

Khan expressed confidence over the decision of the Islamabad High court (IHC) which suspended its earlier order directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against the PTI in 30 days.

The party chairman also announced his visits to Peshawar, Multan, and Lahore in connection with preparations for his party’s “grand” long march onto Islamabad – a march which the former prime minister insists will turn out to be a defining moment in the history of the country.

During his visits to the different cities, Khan will also meet people belonging to different walks of life who have openly come out in his support after his government was sent packing through a US-backed conspiracy with the help of local politicians.

During the meeting which was attended by the central leadership of the party, the PTI chairman reiterated he is not going to run the “imported” government of Shehbaz Sharif unless he announces the elections.

The PTI chairman also directed his party workers to hold peaceful protest demonstrations outside district offices ECP all over the country from today – April 26 “against the double standards chief election commissioner (CEC)Sikander Sultan Raja” in PTI foreign funding case.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the political committee of the PTI chaired by party chairman Imran Khan once again reviewed the ECP-related issues especially, the foreign funding case and noted with concern that the CEC Raja is extremely biased and he must step down.

He said that through the conduct of the CEC, Raja, it looks as if he is a member of Sharif’s PML-N, adding he should be given some role within the PML-N as he does not deserve to hold the prestigious office of the CEC which demands impartiality and the CEC lacks it badly.

“We’re going to hold protests outside all the district offices of the ECP against the chief election commissioner from April 26, demanding his resignations as he doesn’t deserve to hold the office of CEC”, he maintained.

He also questioned the delay in issuance of notifications of the PTI dissident members’ National Assembly by the ECP despite, references sent to the commission by the then acting speaker NA Qasim Khan Suri.

“We demand the ECP to immediately issue the notification of PTI dissidents, as references against them have already been sent to the commission by the then acting NA Speaker. Any delay in issuing the notifications to de-seat the dissidents will be a violation of the Constitution,” he added.

