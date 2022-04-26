ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
Marriyum chides Fawad for ‘anti-media’ tweet

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet said he should be ashamed of making such “a baseless statement” against journalists. The prime minister is not going on a chartered plane, she clarified, adding that “fake news and lies is your identity.

Before tweeting, you should know that no journalist is going at government expense.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also going on a commercial flight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is going to Saudi Arabia at his own expense, she further added.

For 10 years as the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz used to pay his travel expenses out of his own pocket, she said.

But truth and the PTI are two contradictory things, she added.

Since the media had done him a favour, Imran Khan retaliated against the media with his evil for four years.

When he was in power, he would close down channels, programs and columns and tortured journalists.

After coming out of power in disgrace, now they are relying on accusations

Sometimes journalists are involved in conspiracies and sometimes they send false tweets of visits, she said.

People who have ‘eaten’ flour, sugar, medicine, employment, economy, electricity, oil and gas in four years are suffering from ‘food poisoning’.

She further asked Fawad to also tweet on the watch, necklace and rings, adding but it is a condition of awakening of conscience.

“Imran Khan’s drama of austerity for four years is in front of everyone today in the form of the biggest fiscal deficit in history, so keep your lectures with you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Saudi Arabia Fawad Chaudhry PTI Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister

