ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Oath-taking ceremony: LHC to take up Punjab CM-elect’s plea today

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday fixed a petition for hearing on April 26 (today) filed by Hamza Shabaz seeking implementation of the court order asking the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to administer him oath as Chief Minister Punjab.

The petitioner Chief Minister-elect cited the President of Pakistan and Chairman Senate through their secretaries, Prime Minister through principal secretary, federation and Punjab government as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner Hamza Shabaz contended that the President of Pakistan did not implement the court order asking him to appoint someone to sworn in the petitioner as Chief Minister Punjab. He, therefore, asked the court to get its order implemented in accordance with the law.

The Chief Justice in his previous order had observed, “It is expected from the President of Pakistan that he will resolve the matter of nomination of any person in terms of Article 104 of the Constitution against the delaying of oath-taking ceremony of the petitioner Hamza Shabaz by Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

The Chief Justice also hoped that the President would not wait for a letter from the governor as the governor had no authority under Article 130(5) of the Constitution to exercise any option except to ask the newly-elected Chief Minister to assume the office by administering oath promptly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Oath taking ceremony Punjab CM elect Hamza Shabaz

Comments

1000 characters

Oath-taking ceremony: LHC to take up Punjab CM-elect’s plea today

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories