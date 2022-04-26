Oath-taking ceremony: LHC to take up Punjab CM-elect’s plea today

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday fixed a petition for hearing on April 26 (today) filed by Hamza Shabaz seeking implementation of the court order asking the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to administer him oath as Chief Minister Punjab.

The petitioner Chief Minister-elect cited the President of Pakistan and Chairman Senate through their secretaries, Prime Minister through principal secretary, federation and Punjab government as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner Hamza Shabaz contended that the President of Pakistan did not implement the court order asking him to appoint someone to sworn in the petitioner as Chief Minister Punjab. He, therefore, asked the court to get its order implemented in accordance with the law.

The Chief Justice in his previous order had observed, “It is expected from the President of Pakistan that he will resolve the matter of nomination of any person in terms of Article 104 of the Constitution against the delaying of oath-taking ceremony of the petitioner Hamza Shabaz by Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

The Chief Justice also hoped that the President would not wait for a letter from the governor as the governor had no authority under Article 130(5) of the Constitution to exercise any option except to ask the newly-elected Chief Minister to assume the office by administering oath promptly.

