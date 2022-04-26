ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
City govt to establish separate transgender school: mayor

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali has said that a separate school will be established for transgender wherein they would be imparted various skills.

Presiding over a briefing of the Social Welfare Department here in Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar on Monday, he said that after Eid-ul Fitr, a hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts would also be established to rehabilitate and convert drug addicts into useful members of the society.

During the meeting the authorities of the Social Welfare Department gave detailed briefing regarding operation against drug addicts, beggars, facilities available in Darul Kafala, shelter homes, working women hostels, special education & vocational training centre and other facilities working under the supervision of the department.

The City Mayor while expressing satisfaction over the measures of the Social Welfare Department announced that he after Eidul Fitre he will pay visit to different centres to review problems and then take steps for their resolution.

He on this occasion, also directed the authorities to consult the Capital Metropolitan Government regarding different affairs particularly development schemes to minimize burden on both the local government and the institution concerned.

Haji Zubair Ali said that maximum funds would be allocated for the operation of institutions working under the supervision of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar to resolve their problems and especially facilitate deserving person.

He directed the authorities of the Social Welfare Department to prepare a detail report regarding wheel-chairs, tri-cycles, paintings, sewing machines and other items and also identify other schemes to begin work on them.

The City Mayor further directed the authorities to ensure the provision of facilities to transgender and special focus on the rehabilitation of drug addicts. He termed increasing number of drug addicts sorrowful. He also expressed concerned over the attraction of women towards narcotics and directed guaranteeing the prevention of the menace to save youth from it.

