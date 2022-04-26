Barring higher education in Pakistan: Pakistan deplores ‘public notice’ issued by India’s organisations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly deplored the so-called “Public Notice” issued by the University Grants Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, advising students not to seek higher education in Pakistan and warning them of being denied employment in case they choose to do so.

“The tone of the “Public Notice” is not only threatening towards the students it also reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism. It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the Government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said while reacting to the move.

If anything, the contents of the “Public Notice” have further exposed the BJP-RSS combine’s deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility towards Pakistan, he said, adding that it is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country.

“We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” he said.

