KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 25, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
448,828,326 219,085,426 11,401,372,887 6,328,489,310
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,351,772,334 (936,191,137) 415,581,196
Local Individuals 10,985,438,336 (10,728,686,045) 256,752,291
Local Corporates 4,564,827,945 (5,237,161,433) (672,333,487)
