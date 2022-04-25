ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

WASA authorities directed to take action against defaulters

APP 25 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi have been directed to take strict action against defaulters without any discrimination.

According to a WASA spokesman, WASA RWP on the directives of Managing Director, (MD) Raja Shaukat Mehmood had launched a crackdown against the defaulters.

WASA teams under the supervision of Director Revenue WASA, Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman and Deputy Director Revenue, Chaudhry Akmal launched operations in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the defaulters.

The revenue inspectors and staff took part in the operations which were conducted in Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazar, Mohanpura and other areas. In the operations, 22 water connections were disconnected and 11 water pumps were confiscated. The teams also recovered over Rs 700,000 during the operation, he added.

Several defaulters on assurance that the outstanding dues would be cleared within one week were issued final notices, he added.

