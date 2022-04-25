ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Speakers for economic and social empowerment of women

Recorder Report 25 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a training workshop held under auspices of Khyber Economic Corridor Project, stressed the need for economic and social empowerment of women so that they can play their due role in development of the country.

Women are an important part of the society, who have contributed a lot toward economic development of the country by working with male colleagues and men counterparts/ bosses, side by side said the participants/ keynote speakers during a training workshop organised by Khyber Economic Corridor here on Sunday.

The training session was aimed at adopting a comprehensive strategy for promoting economic and trade activities in areas adjacent to Khyber Pass.

Businesswomen attached with various trade and businesses apprised the organisers of the workshop about hurdles and difficulties, which they face in promotion of their products and other related issues.

On the occasion, Khyber Economic Corridor Project Director Imran Zahoor, Project Consultant Shenaaz Kabadiya and Kashif Gul comprehensively briefed the participants about this important project.

The session was attended by FPCCI regional coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, the Bank of Khyber representative Asadur Rehman, representative of Aurat Foundation Shabina Ayaz, Saima, Women Chambers presidents, office bearers and businesswomen in a large number.

During the workshop, the participants were informed that it is important to formulate a vibrant strategy for development of Khyber belt, economic improvement of people, especially to make women economically self-resilient to play their pivotal role in the country’s progress in a befitting manner.

Sartaj Ahmad while speaking on the occasion emphasised that if all provincial relevant departments work together that would open avenues of progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his recommendation, Ahmad said it is a dire need of hour to provide congenial and conducive environment for women to do businesses and play their important role in economic development of KP and rest of the country.

We can achieve economic development goals and progress by strengthening and enhancing the technical skills of FPCCI and its subsidiary chambers, trade bodies, especially women chambers, the FPCCI regional coordinator stressed.

Sartaj Ahmad said the training session should be conducted for those women who want to come in the practical field and play their role in the economic development of the country. He said FPCCI is an institution which is providing services for economic uplift projects by giving high importance to nation building and progress.

