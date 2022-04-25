ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Names of ‘wanted criminals’ removed from ECL: Haleem

PPI 25 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while taking exception of removal of 150 names from exit control list, alleged Sunday that names of ‘the most wanted criminals’ were removed from ECL.

Sheikh in a video statement said that removal of names of ‘the robbers’ were placed in the ECL so that they could not flee along with the plundered money.

He said apparently a conspiracy of ‘thieves’ has succeeded but the nation will never forgive the ‘imported rulers’ who came in power by accepting US slavery.

“Pakistani people just see the removed names and they will find that Rana Sanaullah removed the name of Rana Sanaullah from ECL,” Sheikh pointed out.

He claimed that a NRO is given and taken and now these ‘thieves’ will abolish NAB and then flee from Pakistan.

He added that people of Pakistan will not allow these thieves to flee.

Haleem Adil Sheikh referring to a video of Miftah Ismail’ said that Miftah was telling his masters that Imran Khan is following a religious path and advocating the righteousness.

He said Miftah’s delegation was not received well by their ‘masters’ and higher officials of IMF and World Bank did not bother to meet them. He said international financial institutions have directed Miftah to do away with subsidies given by PTI government that would result in unprecedented rise in inflation in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s call for Islamabad March a program was organized in Dhani Bakhsh Goth area. Haleem Adil Sheikh and a large number of PTI office bearers, workers and general public participated in the program to express solidarity with Imran Khan.

Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh Assembly ECL

Comments

1000 characters

Names of ‘wanted criminals’ removed from ECL: Haleem

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories